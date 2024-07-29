Who Is Samit Kadam? Accused by Anil Deshmukh; All You Need To Know About President of Jansurajya Party

Former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has made allegations against the current Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Deshmukh accused Fadnavis of devising a plan to implicate key leaders of the Shiv Sena, including Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, as well as NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Parth Pawar.

In a press conference today, Deshmukh presented some photographs to support his accusations against Fadnavis. He mentioned a person named Samit Kadam and showed photos of Kadam with Fadnavis. "Three years ago, Fadnavis sent Samit Kadam to meet me," Deshmukh stated.

Also Read| 'Fadnavis Has Close Ties With Samit Kadam': Anil Deshmukh Shares Photos Of Man Who Asked Him To Accuse Uddhav, Aaditya.

"Fadnavis' plan was to entangle Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Parth Pawar. If I had signed that affidavit, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray would be in jail today," Deshmukh reiterated.

Who is Samit Kadam?

Samit Kadam, originally from Miraj, has been with Jansurajya Yuva Shakti since 2008 and currently serves as the state president of the Jansurajya Party. While collaborating with MLA Vinay Kore, Kadam is also known to have a close association with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Although he has not yet contested an election, Kadam is reportedly interested in participating in the upcoming assembly elections. Recently, similar banners supporting his candidacy were displayed in Miraj, where various events are organized, including last year's Dahi Handi celebration.

He successfully organizes numerous events across Maharashtra and plays a crucial role in responding to natural disasters throughout the state. He proactively addresses social issues affecting marginalized communities, farmers, traders, and businesses by preparing and advocating for proposals to both State and Central Governments. His active participation in State and Central assembly elections has left a notable impact. He also arranges various activities such as marches, rallies, and social and cultural programs for the Jansurajya Shakti Party. Additionally, he enjoys interacting with people from different sectors and offering assistance to those in need.

