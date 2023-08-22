"Why do you raise export tax on onion?": Nana Patole questions Devendra Fadnavis and Piyush Goyal

Central government imposed a 40 per cent export duty on the kitchen staple which prompted onion farmers in the state to stage a protest in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Monday. A notification issued by the Finance Ministry on August 19 stated that they have imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

Reacting to this Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that they are lying to our farmers. My question is to Devendra Fadnavis and Piyush Goyal, that why do you raise the export tax? Onions get stale and if NAFED doesn't buy them immediately, farmers will be at a loss. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is against farmers. BJP doesn't care about the people and farmers of our country. They care about importing arrangements like Adani. BJP increased the price of fertilizers, seeds and insecticides, and they plan how farmers will get less price.

Government imposes 40 per cent duty on onion exports till December 31, the Ministry stated. The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September. Earlier on August 11, the central government started releasing the staple vegetable from its buffer stock. The central government had earlier decided it will maintain 3 lakh tonne of onions in the 2023-24 season as buffer stock. In 2022-23, the government maintained 2.51 lakh tonne onion as buffer stock.