Why Only Assam? Ban Beef in All BJP-Ruled States, Says Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized the Assam government's decision to ban beef consumption in restaurants and public places, questioning the selective implementation of such policies. He pointed out that RSS leaders have previously advocated for no food prohibitions in the country. "If a ban has been imposed in Assam, why not in BJP-ruled states like Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur? Why the selective approach? Implement the ban uniformly if you must," he remarked.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Assam govt banning the consumption of beef in restaurants and public places, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "...RSS leaders have said that there should be no prohibition on food in this country...If they have imposed a ban in Assam, why has it not… pic.twitter.com/HHAsWdhIBh — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a statewide ban on serving and consuming beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places, following a cabinet decision to amend the Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021. While beef consumption isn't illegal, the Act regulates cattle transportation, slaughter, and beef sales.