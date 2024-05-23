'Why Rohit Pawar Trying To Help Fugitive Nirav Modi?': Ajit Pawar's NCP Alleges Land Scam In Karjat-Jamkhed MIDC Proposal

Rohit Pawar has been pushing for the establishment of an MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in Karjat-Jamkhed. This proposal has sparked significant controversy. Umesh Patil, a leader from Ajit Pawar's faction, has criticised Rohit Pawar for the project, alleging a land scam in the process. The MIDC would require acquiring 1,200 acres of land, including some fertile and irrigated areas, which Patil claimed would mainly benefit a few select businessmen while displacing local farmers.

Patil alleged that land will be bought at low prices from locals, including plots owned by Nirav Modi. "The project aims to benefit a few wealthy individuals by acquiring land from a specific area," Patil stated. He questioned, "Did voters elect Rohit Pawar to benefit Nirav Modi?" and accused Pawar of being a fraud.

Patil is also advocating for the MIDC to be established in Pategaon and Khandala. He notes that many land purchases in Khandala occurred in 2022, often by the same individuals, and questions whether these buyers are real farmers or Pawar’s associates. He stated, "Are these people real farmers? Who are these business associates?" He accuses Pawar of having ulterior motives, saying, "Rohit Pawar's intentions are not as they appear."

Patil emphasizes the necessity of the MIDC but insists it should not benefit non-farmers. He calls for an investigation by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the Industry Minister into the entire issue. According to Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have already taken a personal interest in the matter. "The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Industry Minister must investigate this entire affair," Patil demanded.