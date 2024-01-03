Shrirampur: Wife Fatally Strikes Intoxicated Husband in New Year's Eve Rage, Fabricates Fall

Shrirampur: A wife murdered her abusive husband who had returned from New Year's celebration in a drunken state. The husband was killed by a rod to the head but the wife tried covering it up by claiming that her husband slipped off the stairs and died. The police uncovered the ruse during the investigation and arrested the wife.

The accused, Sangita Sanjay Bhonsale (38) had been married to Sanjay Gavuji Bhonsale (40) who died on the early morning of 1st January. The city police station had filed a complaint in connection with the incident.

Suspicious of the circumstances, police meticulously investigated the scene and consulted with medical experts.

The doctor's report, contradicting Sangita's statement, revealed the fatal injuries were inflicted by a weapon, not a fall.



Subject to intense interrogation, Sangita finally confessed to the crime. She recounted years of suffering abuse and verbal assault at the hands of her husband, often fueled by his heavy drinking.

On New Year's Eve, his demands for intimacy and subsequent insults after being denied pushed her to a boiling point.

In a fit of fury, Sangita said she pushed Sanjay when he ventured outside to relieve himself, causing him to lose his balance.

As he lay incapacitated, she seized the metal rod from his toolbox and dealt him the fatal blows.

Sangita has been arrested and remanded to police custody for five days. Investigations are ongoing under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola, Additional Superintendent of Police Swati Bhor, and Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr. Basavaraj Shivpuje, led by Police Inspector Harshavardhan Gavli.