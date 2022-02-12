Wife, son thrash man, throw him from 7th floor in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

A man was allegedly thrashed by his wife and son and was later thrown from the 7th floor of the building situated in the Amboli area of Mumbai, said Amboli police.

Both the accused have been arrested, the police stated.

A case of murder has been registered against them, added the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

