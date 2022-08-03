Wife's family attempt to kill their son-in-law in Sangli

In Islampur Borgaon (T. Valwa), three in-laws tried to kill their son-in-law by smashing his head with a wooden stick as he was harassing the girl. This incident happened on July 30 at 2.30 pm. Vijay Tanaji Jadhav (age 35, Res. Shivajinagar, Borgaon) was seriously injured in this attack. He is unconscious and undergoing treatment at Kanhad. A surgery has been done on his head.

Vijay's mother Kalabai Tanaji Jadhav (aged 50) has lodged a complaint with the police. Accordingly, a case of attempted murder has been registered against Prashant Madhukar Kawthekar, Madhukar Anand Kawthekar and Rajshree Madhukar Kawthekar (all three of Shivajinagar, Borgaon.

Vijay lives with his mother and wife in Borgaon. Neelam's wife's house is next to the house. These two had frequent arguments. Four days ago, after an argument between the two, Neelam had gone home. Vijay went to her house on Saturday to call her. At that time brother-in-law, Prashant and his mother-in-law beat him with sticks.

He has been seriously injured due to head injury. He is unconscious and undergoing treatment at Kanhad. Assistant Police Inspector Praveen Salunkhe is conducting further investigation.