Will answer all questions raised by opposition in monsoon session: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, stated that the government would respond to all questions raised by opposition during the state assembly's Monsoon session.

While addressing the joint press conference alongside chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar said, we will answer all the questions which will come from opposition side in this monsoon session. We will solve Maharashtra people's problem.

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin from July 17. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that government will not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the Eknath Shinde government will address all issues related to the welfare of the people which will be raised by the opposition.