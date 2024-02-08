"Will Be Forced to Challenge Mandal Commission.." Manoj Jarange Patil Issues a Warning in Nashik

Nashik: " Just the way you have your beloved children, we have ours. But if you come into our way and reservation, we'll have no option but to challenge the Mandal Commission", said Maratha community leader Manoj Jarange Patil. Jarange Patil, who is on a visit to Nashik today, was given a warm welcome by the Sakal Maratha Samaj at Mumbai Naka in Nashik city. He later issued the warning while speaking to the media.

"OBC leader and state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has come in the way of reservation for the Maratha community three times. Now they should give it up, the OBC community should convince Chhagan Bhujbal, or else we will have to challenge the Mandal Commission," Jarange Patil said. Jarange Patil said that he would be fasting in Mumbai from February 10, adding that his demand for the withdrawal of cases registered against the Maratha community against the protesters has not been fulfilled.

