"Will Challenge State Backward Commission's Report in Court.." Activist Laxam Hake Warns Against Maratha Reservation within OBCs

Pune: The report of the State Backward Classes Commission should have been academic and research-oriented. The present State Backward Classes Commission's survey is of poor quality. Because they have a questionnaire that is being answered on a financial basis. This survey is a false survey to give answer sheets to the Maratha community. We will challenge it in court," OBC leader Laxman Hake said.

Laxman Hake said that surveys are being done by filling in false information. The State Backward Classes Commission has no power to take action against anyone who gives false information. Then they fill up this false information and give the question paper on one side and the answer sheet on one side. Then there will be 95, 99 marks. So won't you do injustice to the basic socially backward people? We will challenge the report of the State Backward Classes Commission in court. This information is not researched. Maratha reservation was to be given without hurting the reservation of OBC category. Then after this notification, the Chief Minister, both deputy chief ministers and heads of all parties should explain how OBC reservation will not be affected. He said an all-party meeting should be convened on the issue and ensure that the atmosphere deteriorates.

"After the notification issued by the state government, I took to social media to advocate for the rights of OBCs, NT, and nomadic castes. I tried to present my experiences as an activist. After that, there have been hundreds of calls threatening to me. I am complaining about it to the Pune commissioner. If we're talking about constitutional justice, we should think the same way. Ideological discussions are expected. This Maharashtra is not Bihar. The Maharashtra is of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. Here you have to behave, you have to think. The movement that is emerging now must come forward under their leadership. That leadership should do certain things keeping the constitutional and the entire community in the state in mind. If you lead such a large community, there will be definite reactions to statements that I will see, I will dance on the roof. If we talk about constitutional, law, what is the reason for so much fuss? Laxman Hake has also asked the theaters.

"Sanjay Gaikwad is of good quality and is a representative of Gutkha King and Matka Kings. What did the people of that assembly constituency elect? You are an MLA in the House of Law and you use language below the waist. Do you deserve to be called an MLA? You represent millions of people and the person who speaks constitutionally for the justice rights of the 400 castes here. Have you talked about their authority so much?" Hake also hit out at MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, saying Gaikwad was expected to use language that suited the people's representative. Laxman Hake is a former member of the State Backward Classes Commission.