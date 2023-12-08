"Will decide on Nawab Malik after...": Ajit Pawar reacts to Fadnavis' letter

In a developing political saga, the public stance of BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on NCP leader and MLA Nawab Malik is poised to spark controversy within the Grand Alliance. Fadnavis, in a letter addressed to Ajit Pawar, urged him to distance Nawab Malik from the Grand Alliance, a move he made public.

Ajit Pawar responded today, asserting, "I will do whatever I want to do about the letter; there is no need to tell it to the media." He added, "I will comment in detail after Nawab Malik announces his stand on the matter." Amid discussions about Fadnavis's letter, Ajit Pawar stated, "I have received the letter written by Devendra Fadnavis, and I have read it. On July 2, the Nationalist Congress Party decided to support the grand alliance. After all this, Nawab Malik came to the House for the first time yesterday, and everyone knows where he sat. However, he has not explicitly stated his position on all these developments. After Malik makes his point, I will take a stand on yesterday's letter." Ajit Pawar appeared visibly perturbed while addressing various questions from journalists on the matter.

"Nawab Malik has been granted bail by the court on medical grounds. So, once it becomes clear what Nawab Malik's stand is on political developments, I will make my stand clear. I will see what to do about that letter; there is no reason to inform the media," asserted Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare clarified the party's position, stating that no political discussions had occurred with Nawab Malik, and his interaction with old colleagues in the Assembly was natural.

Fadnavis's letter to Pawar outlined, "Former Minister and Member of Legislative Assembly Shri. Nawab Malik came to the legislature area today and participated in the work. He has that right as a member of the Legislative Assembly. I make it clear at the outset that we have absolutely no personal enmity or grudge against him." "But, in view of the kind of allegations against him, we are of the opinion that it would not be right to take him into the Mahayuti," he added. "Power comes and goes. But the country is more important than power. He is currently out on bail only on medical grounds. If the charges against him are not proved, we must welcome him. However, we are of the clear opinion that it will not be right to make him a part of the Mahayuti while there are such allegations. Admittedly, it is entirely your right to choose whom to take into your party. However, every component party has to think that it will not hinder the Mahayuti, so we are against this," Fadnavis went on to add. "We cannot agree with the views of the then Chief Minister and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which kept him as a minister even when he was arrested on charges of having links with traitors. I hope you will note our sentiments," Fadnavis wrote to Pawar.