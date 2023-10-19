Will finalise seat-sharing with MVA partners soon, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar announced that the seat allocation between the members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)alliance members for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be determined in the near future.

Pawar held a meeting in Mumbai to review the party's election preparations in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, namely, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Raver, Baramati, Shirur, Satara, and Madha.

He highlighted the BJP-led government's failures and encouraged party workers to openly communicate these shortcomings to the public, said spokesperson Mahesh Tapase. NCP upholds the values of the late Yashwantrao Chavan, which include a commitment to democracy and secularism while remaining opposed to the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tapase quoted Pawar as saying.

Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress are the three members of the MVA in Maharashtra. These three parties, notably, are also part of the INDIA grouping of the Opposition.