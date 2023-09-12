Will hear everyone before taking decision: Rahul Narwekar on disqualification petition against Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar stated his intention to consider all perspectives before making a decision regarding the disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other legislators from his group.

I will decide as a quasi-judicial authority. I cannot comment further on the issue. Action will be taken as per the rules and framework of the Constitution. I will hear everyone’s side before taking the decision, Narwekar told reporters while responding to a query. It is anticipated that the speaker will commence the disqualification hearings next week. Back in July, Narwekar had announced that he had sent notices to 40 MLAs belonging to the Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde's leadership and 14 from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, requesting their responses to the disqualification petitions filed against them.

Notices have been issued to a total of 54 MLAs, which includes CM Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. In July, the Shiv Sena (UBT) took the matter to the Supreme Court, requesting a directive to the assembly speaker for a prompt resolution of the disqualification petitions. MLA Sunil Prabhu, acting as the chief whip of the united Shiv Sena, filed the disqualification petitions against Shinde and 15 other MLAs last year. This action was taken after they broke away from Uddhav Thackeray and aligned with the BJP to establish a new government in June 2022.

On May 11, the Supreme Court ruled that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra. It cannot reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray as the Sena leader chose to resign without facing a floor test in the wake of Shinde’s rebellion, the top court said.