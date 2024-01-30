"Will Not Allow Injustice to OBCs, Hold Discussions with Bhujbal.." Announces Deputy CM Fadanavis

Nagpur: "As long as the BJP is in power, we will not allow injustice to OBCs. We will personally speak to Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. If he feels that injustice is being meted out to OBCs, there is room for decision-making. When I feel that there are any problems, I will personally speak to my seniors," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur on Monday.

Fadnavis said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also has a role to play in protecting the OBC community. "As long as the BJP is in government, we will not allow injustice to OBCs," he said. "In any case, the current decision is not total. The only decision is how easily those who have records will get the certificate. It is not right for both sides to react against each other on media figures or topics. The government's very clear stand is not to do injustice to any community," Fadnavis said.

"It's not about MLAship"

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said he has been working for OBCs for the last 35 years and has no thoughts of an MLA, let alone a ministerial berth. "Our struggle is not with the Maratha community, we have taken the stand that the Maratha community should be given separate reservation from the beginning," Bhujbal said.

Will convince Bhujbal: Ajit Pawar

"The Chief Minister has said that Maratha reservations will be given without hurting anyone's reservation. Bhujbal may have a different view on reservation. Everyone is free to express their opinion. Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis and I will sit together and clear Bhujbal's misconceptions."

- Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister

Process initiated

"We have started the process of providing sustainable Maratha reservation and it is being processed by the State Backward Classes Commission," Fadnavis said.