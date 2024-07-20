Will Scrap Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project Tender After Coming to Power, Won’t Let Mumbai Turn Into Adani City, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday that if his party assumes power in Maharashtra, they will cancel the tender for the Dharavi slum redevelopment project, which was awarded to a firm owned by industrialist Gautam Adani.

"We will scrap Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender after coming to power. The government should give an answer as to why it should not be scrapped now itself. We will not allow Mumbai to be turned into Adani city," the former chief minister said.

In a press conference, Thackeray stated that his party is committed to ensuring that Dharavi residents and businesses are not displaced. He said that those living in the area should be provided with 500 square feet homes within the same locality.

Thackeray alleged that the Adani Group received additional concessions beyond what was outlined in the contract for the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of the world's most densely populated urban areas. He further stated that his party would not grant such extra concessions if they come to power.

"We will not give additional concessions. We will see what is good for residents of Dharavi and if need arises we will issue a fresh tender," Thackeray asserted.



