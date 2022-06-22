"Will struggle": Sanjay Raut's reacts on Uddhav Thackerya's ready to resign comment

After Uddhav Thackeray's briefing in which he expressed his readiness to resign from the Chief Ministerial post as well as the post of Sena Chief, MP from Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut tweeted. Sharing the party symbol, Raut announced in Marathi that they 'will struggle'. Having expressed his readiness to tender his resignation not just as the CM but also as the Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray said, "But first, I want to have a clear conversation. I appeal to all rebels- come and let's talk or call me, but tell me that you want me to resign."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and party leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrived at the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai after Uddhav Thackeray's address to the state.On Maharashtra's political turmoil, Congress' KC Venugopal said, "It's an internal issue of Shiv Sena and the party leadership can sort it out easily. The problem is the BJP's attitude of using money and agencies to poach the MLAs. I think Shiv Sena will survive."During the press briefing, Uddhav Thackeray also threw light on how the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was formed. "We were Opposing Congress and Nationalist Congress Party for 25 to 30 years. "We had a meeting with Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi, in which they said that you have to become the CM. I told them that I never contested a corporate election. But they insisted that I should come on board."As uncertainty looms over whether or not Uddhav Thackeray is going to step down from the Chief Ministerial post, the next 48 hours are going to be quite critical.

