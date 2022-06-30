Will Uddhav Thackeray attend the swearing in ceremony of Eknath Shinde?

Today, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis fought hard to overthrow the Thackeray government. Two and a half years ago, when the Shiv Sena got the result, the BJP promised to give them the post of Chief Minister and established power with Mavia.

And then after the revolt of Eknath Shinde, it was quite obvious to the people that Fadnavis will become the new CM of the state, but the announcement of the BJP leader shocked everyone. Devendra announced Eknath Shinde as the new CM of Maharashtra and welcomed him with an open heart.

Now the question is will the former CM of state Uddhav Thackeray will attended the swore-in ceremony of Eknath Shinde as a CM? Although Devendra Fadnavis has clarified that no one has been invited to today's swearing-in ceremony, important leaders, former chief ministers, and others are invited for the swearing-in ceremony. The answer to whether Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray will attend Shinde's swearing-in ceremony will be known shortly. But given the long-running talk of Uddhav Thackeray's restrained, humble leadership, many feel that Uddhav Thackeray should attend Shinde's swearing-in ceremony.