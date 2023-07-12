Will understand the reasons behind why Vedanta-Foxconn project went outside Maharashtra: Uday Samant

State Industries Minister Uday Samant said, the Maharashtra government will provide a white paper during the monsoon session of the legislature on the reasons why the Vedanta-Foxconn project left the state.

We will present a white paper on reasons behind the semiconductor project of Vedanta-Foxconn went outside Maharashtra. We are working on it and it will be tabled in the monsoon session starting July 17, he said.

The minister said he was studying the factors based on which Foxconn announced its decision. I cannot comment on it without any proper information in my hand, he said. Foxconn on Monday announced withdrawal from its chip-making JV with Indian conglomerate Vedanta.

Uday Samant on Monday said portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government would be allocated in a matter of hours. The allotment will happen in some hours. It could be two hours, 20 hours or 72 hours, we don’t know that, he said.