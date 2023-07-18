Will welcome Sharad Pawar in govt if Ajit Pawar manages to pacify him: Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar

Shiv Sena leader and state minister Deepak Kesarkar said that if the Ajit Pawar-led NCP managed to pacify Sharad Pawar and if Sharad Pawar joins them, then they will welcome him in the government. Meanwhile, in a desperate bid to keep the 25-year-old NCP and its identity intact, the large rebel group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday in what was the third uncle-nephew meeting in four days.

After the Monday meeting, Praful Patel said, “We met our deity, Saheb again…yesterday Ajit Dada, myself, Tatkare, the new ministers and Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal met him…since the MLAs have reached Mumbai today on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, they met him today…we all sought his blessings.” Asked about the outcome of the back to back meetings, Patel said: “Just like yesterday, we urged him to keep the party united… Pawar Saheb listened to them and heard their appeal.” On Sunday and Monday, Ajit Pawar, accompanied by NCP National Working President Praful Patel and Maharashtra unit President Sunil Tatkare, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Raigad, met Pawar as the hectic developments raised eyebrows.