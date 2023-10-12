"Will win Baramati Lok Sabha seat with 51% votes in 2024 polls": Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed unwavering confidence in the BJP's prospects of clinching the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming 2024 general elections, which has traditionally been a stronghold of Sharad Pawar. This constituency has been consecutively represented by Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, for three terms.

Amidst speculation regarding the BJP-led alliance's choice of candidate for Baramati, Bawankule's declaration adds intrigue to the political landscape. Names circulating as potential contenders include Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra, and their son, Parth.

Bawankule said, "The grand alliance candidate from Baramati will win with a resounding 51 per cent of the votes. We are completely confident about securing the Baramati seat in the 2024 elections." This statement was made during the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' event in the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, where he engaged with party leaders, workers, and citizens.

He further stated that the selection of an alliance candidate for a specific constituency would be determined following consultations involving Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Bawankule affirmed that, regardless of the party affiliation of the chosen candidate, all three parties would unite and provide their full support to the nominee.

Supriya Sule has held the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency since 2009 and remains unfazed by the competition. She asserted that her track record and work in the constituency will speak for itself.