Wine to be available at grocery stores; Thackeray govt soon to make announcement?

Don't be surprised if you see bottles of wine in a grocery store in Maharashtra now. This is because the state government is likely to allow these shops to sell wine in the near future. The Thackeray government is preparing to issue a notification in this regard. Wine contains less alcohol than most alcohols. Therefore, the government is likely to take this decision.

With 31st December approaching, the state governments can take this important decision. So wine can be sold in grocery stores, bakeries, department stores. However, excise duty of Rs 10 per liter of wine will be levied on purchase of this wine. Therefore, revenue of Rs. 5 crore will be deposited in the treasury of the state government. The government will also get a record of how much wine is sold. The state sells 7 million bottles of wine every year, but the government's policy is expected to sell 10 million bottles every year.

The state government has not imposed any additional tax on wine since 2000. But now excise tax of Rs 10 will be levied on it. The government has no idea how much wine is sold. Wine is low in alcohol. Wine is used in other foods. Therefore, the government is ready to take such a decision to promote wine sales. Therefore, wine bottles can be kept for sale in grocery stores.