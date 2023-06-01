Woman crushed to death by Shivshahi bus near Parbhani railway station

A tragic incident occurred in front of a bustling railway station in the city, where a woman lost her life after being run over by a Shivshahi bus on the highway. The unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 11 am on Thursday.

This accident occurred on the main highway leading from the collector's office to the bus stand, passing through the railway station. Some eyewitnesses reported that while crossing the highway from Hingoli to Parbhani bus station, under the overhead bridge, a woman was hit by a bus approaching from the opposite direction. The impact caused the bus's right wheel to run over the woman's body, resulting in severe dismemberment. Subsequently, blood was seen flowing all over the road.

A prompt response was shown by the City Traffic Branch and Nava Mondha police as they swiftly arrived at the scene. They carefully moved the body to the roadside and arranged for its transportation to the district hospital using a private ambulance for a thorough post-mortem examination. The identity of the deceased woman is still unknown.