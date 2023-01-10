Woman from Vile Parle gang-raped in Ahmedabad; Two arrested by Mumbai police

A 49-year-old woman living in Vile Parle, Mumbai, was gang-raped. The Vileparle police had registered a case against three accused in this case.

The police took action and arrested the two accused. Their names are Lalasaheb Sukhnath Yadav and Shashank Sanjay Sawant. The police are looking for his third accomplice.

It is stated that these three have been charged with gang sexual assault, molestation, and threats. According to the police, one of the apprehended accused's names is Lal Saheb, and he is known to the victim.

The victim lives in the Vile Parle area with her husband and children. Lalasaheb is a good friend of hers who resides in the Kandivali area. They've been friends for over 25 years.

Accused Lalasaheb frequently visited the woman's home in Vileparle. On Friday, January 6, the accused Lalasaheb drove her to Ahmedabad in his car. Two other accused were in the car with him at the time. Lalasaheb drank with others.

The three accused gang-raped the woman while under the influence of alcohol. As soon as she returned to Mumbai on January 7, the woman told her husband about the incident. The husband immediately filed a report and registered the offence at the neighbouring Vileparle police station. Police launched an investigation and apprehended the two accused. The third accused in the crime is being sought by police.