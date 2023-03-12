Woman, girl killed after iron rod falls on them from under-construction building in Jogeshwari

A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were killed after an iron pole in an under-construction building fell on a moving auto in Mumbai, the police informed on Saturday.The incident happened near a hospital at Station Road, on Western Express Highway, in Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai.

As per the police, an iron pole from an under-construction building fell on a moving auto, which was carrying the woman and her daughter. The women was killed in the incident, while her daughter was taken to Kokilaben hospital for treatment, But, after some while, she too succumbed to her injuries, the police said.Further investigation is underway in the case. Notably, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court had asked the BMC to formulate safety guidelines for the use of cranes in construction of high-rises. A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and R N Laddha in its order noted that it was high time the BMC gave special attention to the safety requirements at construction sites.