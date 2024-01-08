Woman Loses Rs 2.75 Lakh in Modeling Scam Targeting Son's Aspirations

A 34-year-old woman from Kamothe became prey to cyber fraudsters, losing Rs 2.75 lakh in her quest to secure modeling opportunities for her son. The perpetrators employed a cunning "task-based fraud" to exploit her hopes and aspirations.

The ordeal began on December 20, 2023, when the victim stumbled upon a Facebook ad titled "Top Kids Modeling." Intrigued, she clicked the accompanying link, which led her to a Telegram channel showcasing photos of children modeling and promising further details about the venture.

Lured by the seemingly legitimate facade, the woman joined another Telegram channel linked within the first, believing it would guide her through the registration process for her son. Here, she encountered the cunning fraudsters who masterminded the scheme.

They presented a seemingly innocuous task: liking photos to earn points. Once she reached 100 points, they assured her, her son would land a coveted modeling opportunity. Enticed by the prospect, the victim paid an initial fee of Rs 150 to "activate" the process.

Emboldened by the initial success, the fraudsters gradually upped the ante. They convinced her to invest Rs 2,000 for "faster returns," which she received as promised, further solidifying her trust.

Exploiting her newfound confidence, the scammers relentlessly escalated their demands. They persuaded her to invest Rs 9,000, then Rs 38,000, and within a mere two days, the sum had ballooned to a staggering Rs 2,75,000. Blinded by hope and fear of losing her investment, the woman complied.

However, when she attempted to withdraw her invested amount and accrued "profits," the faceless perpetrators vanished, demanding even more money to "unlock" the funds. It was at this point that the victim confided in her husband, who immediately recognized the scam.

Realizing she had been duped, the woman filed a complaint with the Kamothe police. Acting swiftly, the authorities registered a case against two unidentified individuals under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66C of the Information Technology Act, launching an investigation to track down the culprits.