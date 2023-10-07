Woman Naxalite with Rs 11 lakh bounty surrenders in Gadchiroli

A woman Naxalite, involved in multiple encounters, including one where 12 jawans died, arson, and murder, and carrying rewards of Rs 11 lakh, surrendered to the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

Rajani, alias Kalawati Samayya Veladi, who hails from the Bijapur district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, said that senior Naxal leaders had asked operatives like her to collect money for the “movement” but used it for themselves, said a release by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal.

According to reports, she was part of gun battles with security forces, including a 2017 ambush in Chhattisgarh that killed 12 jawans, as well as other violent activities. She had rewards of Rs 11 lakh - Rs 6 lakh from Maharashtra and Rs 5 lakh from Chhattisgarh.

The police mentioned that many members of the banned CPI (Maoist) are disheartened by their leaders' false promises and mindless violence against civilians. They are now interested in Maharashtra's 'Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation' policy for Naxalites.

According to reports, so far, 586 active Maoists have surrendered to the Gadchiroli police. Veladi will receive Rs 4.5 lakh as part of the rehabilitation policy, and the police will provide necessary support to those who surrender and wish to rejoin mainstream society.