Women performs garba in Mumbai AC local train

Navratri is a festival in which people worship Goddess Durga, since the festival has began this week, social media platforms are filled with videos of people performing Garba across the state. A clip of a group of ladies performing Garba in moving Mumbai local train has gone viral online.

The now-viral video was shared by a page called Mumbai Railway Users on Twitter. In the short clip, a group of women can be seen performing Garba on a local train from Kalyan. They danced with enthusiasm while the other passengers enjoyed themselves and even recorded videos.

"MUMBAI LOCALS CREATE MOMENTS. Now in yesterday's 10.02 am #AClocal from Kalyan. FUN HAS NO LIMIT reads the caption of the post.

