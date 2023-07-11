Won’t be right to comment on matters in court, says Kirit Somaiya on new NCP ministers

Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, and Hasan Mushrif were just sworn in as ministers. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who has been outspoken about claims of corruption against numerous Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politicians, on Tuesday refrained from commenting against them.

Asked about the new NCP ministers, Somaiya said it would not be appropriate for him to make any comments on these people as matters related to them are in court. For over two years, the BJP leader and former Member of Parliament had been holding press conferences levelling charges against these political figures apart from making frequent visits to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here to file complaints and documents.

Asked how he perceives the new political alignment in Maharashtra where the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP has joined hands with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Somaiya said, There are cases pending before the court against these people. It won’t be appropriate for me to make any comment at present.

Ajit Pawar and eight of his colleagues joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2. While Pawar was made deputy chief minister, the others were sworn in as ministers. Many of the NCP ministers have been accused of corruption and cases had been registered against them by central probe agencies.