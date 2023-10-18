Won't be surprised if Uddhav Thackeray forms alliance with AIMIM: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed disapproval of Uddhav Thackeray's decision to establish contact with 21 socialist parties. According to a report of India Today, A coalition with socialists is a betrayal of voters. I won't be surprised if they form an alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), he said.

Eknath Shinde's comments followed Uddhav Thackeray's address to leaders of 21 socialist parties in the state on Sunday. Thackeray asserted that the disparities with these parties were primarily of an ideological nature, and he believed they could be resolved in the interest of democracy.

Shinde, speaking after a meeting on Monday, said Uddhav-led Shiv Sena loves money as he reiterated how the party had demanded from him Rs 50 crore which the undivided party had collected through donations. I received a letter requesting Rs 50 crore from Shiv Sena's bank account, with an immediate payment request, claiming it is Shiv Sena's property. Their affection is for money, not the party, India Today reported.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra held a meeting on Monday with all 13 Shiv Sena MPs, initiating preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The subsequent day, he also met with district heads, office bearers, and leaders of the women's wing as part of these preparations.