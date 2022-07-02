"Won’t speak against Uddhav saheb’s statement, he is our leader" says Deepak Kesarkar

Rebel MLAs spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar in Goa hits out over Uddhav Thackeray he said, "It is being said that Eknath Shinde has been expelled from the party. It will be challenged, it will impact democracy." Commenting on the party loyalty certificate he said "Workers are signing a Rs 100 affidavit that they won't leave Shiv Sena. Shiv Bandhan (tied when a person joins Shiv Sena) is the 'bandhan' of love and it’s still with us. This is just to misguide the workers."

"We won’t speak against Uddhav saheb’s statement. We still believe that he is our leader, we do have answers to all questions but there is a limit to it" Kesarkar said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has expelled Eknath Shinde, the newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister, from the party citing "anti-party activities"In a letter addressed to Shinde, Thackeray stated that he is being expelled for indulging in "anti-party activities."Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday, thus bringing an end to the political crisis in Maharashtra that had broken out after the internal revolt in Shiv Sena. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Thackeray had on Friday lashed out at the BJP for giving the Chief Ministerial slot to Eknath Shinde, a rebel Shiv Sena leader, and said that had the former ally partner agreed to this earlier, there would have been no Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.The Shiv Sena and BJP had parted ways after the 2019 Assembly elections in the state after the former demanded 2.5 years of Chief Ministership each for both the parties during the term of five years, which the latter had not agreed to.Shiv Sena had then formed an alliance with rival NCP and Congress to form the government.