'Won’t Tolerate Gunda Raj': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After Walmik Karad Surrenders in Extortion Case (Watch Video)

Walmik Karad, a suspect accused of involvement in extortion and the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, surrendered to the police on Tuesday. Karad appeared at the CID office in Pune, where he handed himself over to authorities.

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assured swift justice in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case after Walmik Kara surrendered. He vowed to punish all guilty parties, emphasizing that no one has the right to extort or commit violence. Separate teams are tracking down absconding… pic.twitter.com/x9oyyxiN5M — IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2024

Following his surrender, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the developments. Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “I have said from the very beginning that no one will be spared in the Beed case. Anyone found involved in any such case will face action. We will take strict action. We won’t tolerate ''gunda raj."

Read Also | Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Walmik Karad Surrenders at CID Office in Pune (Watch Video)

Fadnavis further said that violence and extortion would not be tolerated. He added that the investigation into the case had been conducted swiftly and effectively, leading to Karad’s surrender. "Now, special teams have been assigned to track down the other accused involved in the murder. We will not let any accused go free. We will find them all," He added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also mentioned having a conversation with Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of the late Santosh Deshmukh.

"I spoke to Dhananjay Deshmukh today (December 31, 2024) on the phone. I assured him that they should not worry. Regardless of what happens, all the guilty will be found, and as long as they are not hanged, the police will continue the investigation," Fadnavis said.