World Bank grants 2300 crores to Maharashtra's Flood Management Program 

Mumbai: The World Bank has granted financial assistance to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' ambitious flood management project in western Maharashtra. The project aims to tackle flooding in western districts and divert excess water to drought-stricken Marathwada during the monsoon season.

Benefits of the Project:

Provide relief from floods and droughts to both western Maharashtra and Marathwada

Utilize advanced technology to improve flood management in Krishna and Bhima river basins

Implement measures like flood mapping, river dredging, and silt removal

Divert excess water to drought-prone areas through an integrated water management and monitoring system

Project Funding:

World Bank: INR 2,328 crore

Maharashtra Government: INR 998 crore

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis Expresses Gratitude:

Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the World Bank, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. On September 12, 2019, a World Bank team visited the flood-affected areas and subsequently held a meeting with Fadnavis.