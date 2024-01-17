Worli BBQ Nation Issued Improvement Notice After Customer Finds Dead Mouse in Vegetarian Meal

Days after a Prayagraj resident, Rajeev Shukla, lodged a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 12, 2024, alleging he found a dead mouse in his vegetarian meal delivered from Barbeque Nation's Worli outlet on January 8, FDA responded by issuing an improvement notice to the restaurant and sending samples from the available stock for analysis. FDA Joint Commissioner Shailesh Adhav said, "As we became aware of the incident, samples from available stock at the hotel were immediately sent to a food-tasting lab for analysis. We also issued an improvement notice to the hotel. If they do not demonstrate satisfactory compliance with regulations, we will issue a show-cause notice."

Further Adhav added, "Security camera footage of the hotel's regular cleaning procedures has been reviewed, but no irregularities were found. We will take necessary action based on the findings of the lab report." The improvement notices typically require restaurants to address sanitation, food handling, and storage practices.""I wrote an email complaint to Barbeque Nation and also filed a complaint with the police, but no FIR was lodged. The authorities kept passing the buck back and forth, with the police saying it was the FDA's matter and vice versa," Rajeev Shukla told LokmatTimes.com . Shukla claimed that although violations of food safety standards were found, no further action was taken. "It felt like the whole thing was just a let-go. I believe whoever is responsible should be held accountable. This experience has been very traumatic, firstly hurting my religious sentiments and then affecting me mentally", added Rajeev Shukla.

Shukla, ordered food on 6 January and 8 January, during his stay in Mumbai. Shukla shared his ordeal on X, alleging that food he ordered from Barbeque Nation on January 8 contained a dead mouse and led to food poisoning and a 75-hour hospitalization. He posted photos as evidence, including the order receipt, delivery package, the alleged contaminant, and himself in a hospital bed. Barbeque Nation also responded to Shukla's complaint on X. The accused restaurant stated, "Hi Rajeev. We regret any inconvenience you may have experienced. Mr Paresh from our Mumbai regional office is already in touch to understand the details and work towards a resolution. We are committed to addressing your concerns promptly and effectively. "The incident gained traction online, with users tagging authorities and seeking intervention. Shukla also claimed of found cockroaches in the food and received treatment at Nair Hospital after experiencing food poisoning.