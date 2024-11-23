Worli Election Results 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Wins Against Milind Deora In Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The 2024 Assembly Elections in the Worli constituency shaped up into a tight battle as the two factions of Shiv Sena—one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde—faced off for the first time with Aaditya Thackeray winning the key battle. According to 15 out of 17 rounds of counting, Aditya Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is currently leading with 57,553 votes, having gained 9,232 votes.

Trailing behind him is Milind Murli Deora of Shiv Sena with 48,321 votes, reflecting a loss of 9,232 votes. Sandeep Sudhakar Deshpande of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is further behind with 18,245 votes, showing a significant decline of 39,308 votes.

The youth leader, Aaditya Thackeray is seeking re-election from Worli in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, where he is pitted against Rajya Sabha MP and leader of ruling Shiv Sena Milind Deora and Sandeep Deshpande of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Thackeray faces a formidable challenge from Deora, a familiar face in the prestigious constituency.Maharashtra Navnirman sena leader Sandeep Sudhakar is at the third position in the race and is trailing by 5285 votes. So far, the leader has won 5966 votes, according to ECI data.In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Govind Shinde won the Worli seat after defeating NCP candidate Ahir Sachin Mohan. He was polled 60,625 votes with a vote share of 40.90%.

