Wrestlers Protest: Raj Thackeray appeals to PM Modi for intervention in wrestlers' battle for justice

Wrestlers have been demanding action against Brij Bhushan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. They have set a deadline of the 21st for the government to take action. Earlier, on the 28th, the police arrested the protesting wrestlers. Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray, the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raj Thackeray stated, Raj Thackeray stated, "Today, I am writing this letter to you (Narendra Modi) in order to seek your attention, since I'm certain that you are already fully aware of this matter, the letter humbly intends to draw your heed to this issue in the capacity of the Pradhan Sevak.”

सन्मा. भारताचे पंतप्रधान @narendramodi जी, ज्यांचा गौरव आपण ‘देश की बेटियाँ’ असा करत आलो, ज्यांच्या श्रमातून आपल्या देशाला कुस्तीच्या खेळात अनेक पदकं बघायला मिळाली असे कुस्तीपटू न्यायासाठी आक्रोश करत असताना २८ मे ला ज्या पद्धतीने त्यांची जशी फरफट झाली तशी फरफट पुन्हा होऊ नये.… pic.twitter.com/Qzjivo91xh — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 31, 2023

“The Women Wrestlers - whom we proudly call as 'daughters of our country', and through the hard work of whom the country has found multiple occasions to sight medals in the game of wrestling - are whining for their plea for days together in Delhi. Their accusation is on the President of the Wrestling Federation of India is of having sexually harassed them. All they demand is an assurance from the government - that is your dignified self-that they will find justice and will not feel pressured and hurdled by any 'Bahubali' in their battle. In the past, when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat, you rushed with help against the mishap in Uttarakhand, or the 26/11 Terror Attacks in Mumbai. It was your utmost compassion; and the Women Wrestlers just a small drive away from the PMO or from your residence, seek the same kindness from you for themselves; which the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is fully sympathetic about,” MNS chief added.

“Otherwise, which athlete would aspire and passionately strive to win a medal for our country if their hard work is not met with kind recognition? The motto of 'Khelo India' would remain but a dream if we allow a picture to be painted of the government that is indifferent to their grievances. I am very much certain that your dignity will not allow those whom we call the 'Pride of the Country' to be dragged like it, unfortunately, happened on May 28th, and will give them a listening and a deserving promise. I once again request you to look into this matter and bring out a solution,” appealed Raj Thackeray to Narendra Modi.