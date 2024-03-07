Antirabies Vaccine Drive in Mumbai: 26,951 Stray Dogs Receive Vaccine Jab

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is conducting a pulse anti-rabies vaccination drive to prevent rabies, a deadly disease caused by stray dog bites. A total of 26,951 dogs were vaccinated in five days. Worldwide Veterinary Services-Mission Rabies (WVS-MR) was assisted by the municipality.

Various programs are being implemented by the civic body to promote animal welfare as well as to prevent animal-to-human transmission. In view of this, an anti-rabies vaccination drive has been conducted from February 26 to March 1 to vaccinate stray dogs in 10 administrative divisions bordering Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Panvel, as stated by Dr Kalimpash Pathan, General Manager of the Veterinary Department and Deonar Animal Slaughter House.

Trained dog-capturing volunteers, students of Mumbai Veterinary College, members of NGOs, etc. worked round the clock to carry out the drive on the strength of micro-management and good implementation, he said.

Efforts for a rabies-free Mumbai:

The closing ceremony of the campaign was held recently in Chembur. Gratitude was expressed to each and every stakeholder who made the campaign a success. Incentive certificates were also provided to the participating students.

"This is a very important work towards public health and animal welfare through collective efforts and is part of the efforts for a rabies-free Mumbai. I am proud of the success of this campaign," said Dr. Ashwin Susheelaan, Project Head, of Mission Rabies Mumbai.