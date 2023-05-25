Yavatmal: Girls outshine boys again, district records impressive 91.98% pass percentage in HSC exam

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the outcomes of the class 12 board examinations. With a pass percentage of 91.98 percent, the district witnessed yet another year of girls outshining boys.

In the current academic year, a total of 29,907 regular students from the district participated in the class 12 examinations, out of which 27,501 students successfully passed. Notably, 1,512 students achieved proficiency grades, while 8,553 students secured first division. On the other hand, 13,204 students settled for a second-grade classification. In terms of subject streams, the science stream demonstrated the highest pass percentage of 97.84 percent, followed by the commerce stream with 92.28 percent, and the arts stream with a relatively lower pass percentage of 86.91 percent. Additionally, 87.58 percent of students successfully cleared the professional course.

In the current academic year, a noteworthy total of 14,275 students from the district have successfully completed their class 12 examinations, achieving an impressive pass percentage of 90.10 per cent. Additionally, a total of 13,685 students have accomplished their Class 12 results, attaining a commendable pass percentage of 94.02 percent.

Regarding the class 12 results, Mahagaon taluka achieved the highest pass percentage this year, reaching an impressive 96.09 percent. Following closely, Ner taluka also celebrated success with 95.93 per cent of its students passing the exams. Babhulgaon witnessed a commendable pass rate of 94.85 per cent, while Arni achieved 94.26 per cent. Umarkhed recorded a pass percentage of 93.61 per cent, closely followed by Darwha at 93.60 per cent. Yavatmal achieved a pass rate of 92.38 per cent, with Pusad not far behind at 92.26 per cent. Kalamb attained a pass percentage of 92.21 per cent, while Ghatanji recorded 91.69 per cent. Digras and Zari achieved pass rates of 91.35 per cent and 90.56 per cent, respectively. Ralegaon and Maregaon both achieved a pass percentage of 90.56 per cent, while Pandharkawada achieved a pass rate of 88.06 per cent.