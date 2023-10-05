Yavatmal: Over 10 quintal of cannabis grown in crop farms, 4 persons booked

In Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, police have unearthed cannabis production on over 20 acres of farmland. They seized more than 10 quintal of the contraband, which is valued close to Rs 30 lakh.

The cannabis plants were grown between cotton and tur crops in six different farms spread over 20 acres in Ghonsara and Bargwadi villages in Mahagaon taluka, they said.

Nearly 10 to 12 quintal of cannabis valued at around Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh has been seized, Superintendent of Police Pavan Bansod said. Offences have been registered against four persons in this connection, he said.