Yavatmal Shocker: Man Accused of Murder Stabbed to Death After Being Released on Bail

A man who was recently released on bail after being accused of a murder a year ago, was himself brutally killed in a revenge attack on Tuesday evening. The incident, which took place in the bustling Chandani Chowk area, has caused a stir in Yavatmal. The deceased has been identified as Manish Sagar Shendre (25), a resident of Ramai Park No. 2, Yavatmal. Manish was accused in a murder case involving a gunshot in the Kalamb Chowk area a year ago. He had been incarcerated since January 2024 and was released on bail just fifteen days ago. Police had reportedly warned Manish not to stay in Yavatmal city as his life was in danger, but he continued to frequent the area.

On Tuesday, Manish had gone to Munna's garage, located in front of the Yavatmal Forest Range Office, to get his motorcycle repaired. His presence there was tipped off to the attackers, who had been reportedly trailing him since his release. When Manish returned to collect his motorcycle, four assailants launched a sharp-weapon attack on him.

Despite sustaining multiple wounds, Manish managed to escape their clutches and ran some distance before collapsing in front of the RFO office gate. One of the attackers then reportedly confirmed his death by inflicting another sharp wound to his throat before the assailants fled the scene. The motorcycle used by the attackers was left behind at the crime scene; it had no number plate. After killing Manish, the motorcycle failed to start, and the assailants attempted to push it for some distance before abandoning it. It is suspected that the attackers then fled the scene in an auto-rickshaw.

A large crowd gathered at the murder scene. Given the prominence of the location, Additional Superintendent of Police Piyush Jagtap, SDPO Dinesh Baisane, LCB Chief Satish Chawre, City Police Station In-charge Ramkrishna Jadhav, and Avadhootwadi Police Station In-charge Naresh Randhir visited the spot. A forensic team searched for physical evidence, while multiple police teams were deployed to track down the accused.