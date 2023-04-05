Yavatmal: Two murders in one night, suspects arrested by police

The police are still searching for the suspect in the Digras murder case, while Yavatmal City experienced two more murder cases on Monday night. The perpetrator in both incidents was caught by the police during the night. These incidents have caused a disturbance in the city.

In the first incident, the deceased has been identified as Praveen Sandeep Barde (35), a resident of Netaji Nagar Yavatmal. Praveen suspected that his wife was having an illicit relationship. Hence, he had a dispute with the accused Rajnish alias Lalya Dharmaraj Ingle (31), a resident of Netaji Nagar. Being ill, Praveen was undergoing treatment at ward no 24 of Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College while his wife was admitted to ward no 25. It is learnt that when Lalya reached the hospital, Praveen slapped him. Furious over the incident, Lalya called his friend Sumedh alias Golden Ramesh Khadse (29). Later, Praveen was asked to come to the Waghapur Bypass area from the hospital saying that the matter will be settled amicably. Here Praveen's head was hit by a heavy object in which he died, it was mentioned by Praveen's father Sandeep Narayan Barde in a complaint filed at Lohara police station.

Lohara police registered a case of murder and nabbed the accused Rajneesh alias Lalya within hours of the incident while Sumedh alias Golden is still at large. Lohara PSO Deepmala Bhende is investigating the case.

The second murder incident was reported at 9:30 pm on Waghapur Bypass. A youth who used to sell bel flowers was stabbed to death over an old dispute at Bendkipura in the Veetbhatti area. The deceased has been unidentified as Devanshu Suresh Savarkar (19). Devanshu along with his father was in the business of selling bel flowers in front of Mahadev (Lord Shiva) temple.

On Monday at 10 pm, while he was going home on his two-wheeler, he met Sonu alias Sheikh Sameer Shaeikh Jameel (20), who lived nearby. From there they both came back to Gandhi Chowk and later went back to Bendakipura.

They were standing in front of a chicken shop in this area and chatting. Suddenly there was an argument between them and in a fit of rage, Sonu stabbed Devanshu in the stomach with a sharp knife over an old dispute. As soon as Devanshu collapsed in a pool of blood, Sonu fled the scene. A person in the area informed the parents of Devanshu after which they rushed to the spot. They admitted Devanshu to the government hospital, but doctors there declared him dead.

A case of murder was registered in this case. Local crime branch cops arrested the accused Sonu from Darwha in the early hours of Tuesday. The accused was handed over to the city police.

API Sachin Lule is further investigating the crime. Notably, a total of 21 people have been killed in 90 days in the district.