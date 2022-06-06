Yellow Alert for Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts from today for four days

The meteorological department has issued yellow alert for the next four days in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Parbhani, Pune, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded and Latur Osmanabad districts. The meteorological department has warned of pre-monsoon rains in 13 districts from June 6 to 9.

Conditions are not favorable for monsoon season at present. From 6 to 9 June, the air pressure is slightly lower in some parts. Therefore, Yellow Alert has been issued to 13 districts in the state.

Heat wave in the state due to lingering monsoon

The monsoon in the Andamans generally arrives between 22 May. However, this year the monsoon started on 16th May as it was an exception. After that, there was an atmosphere of happiness in Kerala as it arrived four days earlier, but after reaching the Arabian Sea, the speed of monsoon has slowed down.

Barrier to entry into Maharashtra

On the other hand, the entry of southwest monsoon winds into Maharashtra has been hampered. According to the meteorological department, the citizens will have to endure the heat wave for a few more days.

The monsoon entered Kerala on May 29 along the Arabian Sea. The monsoon then reached central Karnataka on 31st May. The meteorological department had predicted that it would reach Kerala in just two days due to the favorable climate at a short distance from Goa, but a sudden change in the weather hindered the entry of southwest monsoon winds into Maharashtra.

Meteorologist Punjabrao Dakh has predicted rains across Maharashtra till June 15. He also said that it would rain all over the country till June 22. Rainfall has increased over the last three years, as the monsoon is coming from the east. When the monsoon comes from the east, it rains a lot. This year too, the monsoon has come from the east, with heavy rainfall, said Dak. A military service program of Subhedar Ganesh Landage was organized at Manegaon in Madha taluka. Dak was speaking at the event.

