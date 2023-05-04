Yellow alert for Pune as IMD warns of light rainfall and gusty winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pune district, warning of moderate to light rainfall and gusty winds from May 4 to 6.

The area has been undergoing rainy and windy weather lately, leading to a rise in daytime temperatures. The alert cautions of strong winds blowing at 30-40 km/h speeds.

The weather conditions are attributed to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring rain to Maharashtra for the next two to three days, according to a Meteorological Department official.

Today, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra regions are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by cloudy weather. The Bay of Bengal is expected to see the formation of a low-pressure area on May 6, which may lead to the formation of a cyclone in the coming days.

People residing in Pune district are recommended to be cautious during this period of harsh weather.