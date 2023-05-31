Yellow alert issued for Marathwada and Vidarbha districts as heavy rainfall predicted

Over the past week, numerous districts in the state have been fortunate enough to experience pre-monsoon showers, much to the delight of the residents who were suffering from the scorching heat. On Tuesday, Pune, Pimpri, and Chinchwad were drenched in heavy rainfall.

As a follow-up, the Meteorological Department has issued forecasts of intense rains in several districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha within the next 48 hours. However, cautionary predictions have been made by the department, stating that temperatures will rise in Konkan, including Mumbai. Consequently, the state is currently witnessing a mix of rain and sunshine in different regions.

Meteorological Department has forecasted unexpected rain in the coming two days in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and Osmanabad districts of Marathwada. These districts have also been issued a yellow alert. Yavatmal, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gondia, and Nagpur districts in Vidarbha, as well as Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Nashik districts in north Maharashtra, are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall within the next 48 hours. Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur, and Satara districts in western Maharashtra will experience overcast weather.

Despite the forecast of untimely rain in several areas of the state, residents of Konkan, including the coastal regions of Mumbai, will still have to endure the scorching heat. Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Alibaug, and Ratnagiri are expected to experience a rise in temperatures, which is likely to heighten the concerns of the people living in Konkan. As May draws to a close, the monsoon season has begun in the Andaman Islands. The monsoon is anticipated to make its way into Maharashtra through Kerala in the coming days.