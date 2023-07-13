Yellow alert issued for several districts due to expected rainfall today, check details here

The onset of monsoon has been delayed this year in the state, causing concern as several districts have yet to receive adequate rainfall. The agricultural community, especially the farmer sector, is facing difficulties due to insufficient precipitation. The lower water levels in lakes have resulted in water shortages and rationing in numerous cities. Both farmers and the common people eagerly await substantial rainfall. The meteorological department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts of the state today, providing hope for much-needed relief.

The Colaba Regional Meteorological Department in Mumbai has indicated the likelihood of strong winds along the Konkan coastline today. East Vidarbha and Konkan are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. The met department has forecasted substantial rainfall in central Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha regions. Additionally, the met department has issued a yellow alert for certain districts, signalling caution.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur at isolated locations in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, and Osmanabad districts today. The meteorological department has also mentioned the possibility of rain accompanied by lightning in certain areas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated locations in Jalgaon, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal districts today.

Today, a yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Sindhudurg, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Wardha, Nagpur, and Yavatmal due to expected rainfall. Farmers and citizens in these regions are urged to take precautions.