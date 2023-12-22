Yesterday's terrorist attack in Poonch is a repeat of Pulwama attack: Sanjay Raut

In the Jammu and Kashmir region, a troubling event unfolded as a military vehicle fell victim to a terrorist attack. According to reports, numerous soldiers sustained severe injuries during the gunfire. Reacting to this incident, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) remarked, The terrorist attack in Poonch is a repeat of the Pulwama attack. The govt is sleeping. Do you(BJP) again want to do politics on the sacrifice by our jawans? Do you want to seek votes again on the Pulwama issue in 2024?. If we ask questions about the Poonch incident, then they will throw us out of Delhi or the country.

The ambush occurred in the Dera Ki Gali Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the second terrorist attack on the army in less than a month. After a brief period of calm, this sudden incident occurred. The vehicle was in transit between locations when terrorists emerged from the nearby area, initiating gunfire on the vehicle, as reported by Mirror. Presently, 4-5 soldiers are reported to be critically injured. Following this incident, reinforcements were promptly dispatched to the location, ensuring that the area was thoroughly secured from all sides to prevent the perpetrators of the ambush from escaping.