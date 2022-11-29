Yoga guru Ramdev apologises for remark on women after notice sent by State Commission for Women panel

Yoga guru Ramdev has apologised for his remark on women for which the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) had issued him a notice, the panel's chairperson Rupali Chakankar said.

At a public event in Maharashtra's Thane district last week, Ramdev said women can look good in anything, saree, salwar kameez or even when they wear nothing. He had shared stage at the event with state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Taking cognisance of the comment, the MSCW had issued a notice to Ramdev to which he responded with an apology. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal had also tweeted the video of Ramdev's comments and sought an apology from him.