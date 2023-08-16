You may change the name of building but can't change history: Sanjay Raut on renaming Nehru Memorial

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from August 14, reacting to it Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut crticised Centre and said What else are they left with?. You may change the name of the building but you can't change the name of Pandit Nehru that is mentioned in history. You can't change the history created by Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Savarkar ji. You can't create a history like them so you are changing names.

The vice chairman of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library's executive council said this in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023- in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day! @narendramodi, @rajnathsingh @MinOfCultureGoI," the post read. It also had a picture of the Teen Murti House. In mid-June, in a special meeting of the NMML Society, it was resolved to change its name to PMML Society.

The special meeting of the NMML Society in June was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice president of the Society, the Culture Ministry had then said.