'You Travel in 2 Crore Luxury Cars and Offer 17 Rupee Sarees to the Masses': Bacchu Kadu Criticizes Rana Couple

Amaravati: Candidates have started campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in the country. Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in Amravati is heating up. The BJP has announced Navneet Rana as its Lok Sabha candidate from Amravati. However, her candidature has been strongly opposed by Bachchu Kadu, who is in the Grand Alliance. Bachchu Kadu announced the candidature of Dinesh Bub from the Prahar Party against Navneet Rana. A few days ago, Navneet Rana along with their husband Ravi distributed sarees to tribal women in Melghat. Bachchu Kadu has criticized the Ranas on the matter.

Bachchu Kadu held a workers' rally to campaign for Prahar candidate Dinesh Bub. At the rally, Bachchu Kadu took a dig at the Ranas. Bachchu Kadu said Melghat was insulted by receiving sarees worth Rs. 17. Taking a dig at the Ranas for traveling in a Rs 2-crore car and distributing a saree worth Rs 17, Bachchu Kadu said, "Break the system of leading people to slavery with a Rs 17 saree. Also, a Rs 17 saree cannot change votes," Kadu said.

Meanwhile, every year, the Ranas celebrate Holi with their tribal folk in Melghat. With the possibility of a model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections coming into force, the Ranas went to Melghat before Holi and celebrated the festival with their tribal folk. They distributed sarees to the women there. However, seeing these sarees, the tribal women there were very angry and that the sarees distributed were of poor quality. Also, the distribution of these sarees created a heated atmosphere in Melghat.

Dinesh Bub fielded against Navneet Rana

MLA Bachchu Kadu had demanded from the beginning that Rana should not be fielded for the Amravati Lok Sabha seat. But the BJP gave Rana a chance which angered Bachchu Kadu, who was in the grand alliance. The dispute between Bachchu Kadu and Rana couple is old and there is no trust between each other. That is why Bachchu Kadu announced the candidature of Dinesh Bub from the Prahar Party against Navneet Rana. Dinesh Bub was the leader of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. He has now entered Bachchu Kadu's Prahar Sanghatna and imposed a fine against Navneet Rana. Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul was also in the fray for the seat. However, the BJP wrested the seat from the Shiv Sena and fielded Navneet Rana from the seat. Adsul is also upset with the BJP's decision.

