You will still be champ: Farah Khan tells Sania Mirza on retirement plans

A day after Tennis superstar Sania Mirza announced her retirement plans, her close friend Farah Khan penned a sweet message for her, saying she will always be the "champ."

"Need I say you will still be the champ at whatever next is ahead, love you my friend," Farah wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, Farah uploaded a selfie with Mirza.

Mirza announced her retirement plans after her opening-round loss in women's doubles event at the ongoing Australian Open.

"There's a few reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older," the 35-year-old said after her match.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also showered Mirza with lovely wishes on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

