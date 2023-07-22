Youth arrested for stealing women's undergarments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In recent days, there has been a surge in crime in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and district, prompting the police administration to take action against the rising criminal activities. Amidst these efforts, an unusual theft case has surfaced, involving stolen women's undergarments, leaving the women in shock and disbelief.

A peculiar thief was apprehended by the police in Waluj, near Sambhajinagar. This young man was stealing women's undergarments, which led to numerous complaints from the women. Eventually, the vigilant women identified the culprit and reported him to the Damini squad, who took him into custody. Preliminary information suggests that the youth engaged in these perverted acts due to his frustration with not being able to get married.

Similar Incident in Bengaluru

A man has been captured on camera stealing women's underwear and engaging in inappropriate behavior on a terrace in Bengaluru. He has been apprehended by the authorities. The police report that the accused would visit the area under the pretext of seeking a room to rent, but during these visits, he engaged in unlawful activities. The man is also accused of secretly recording videos of multiple women while they were bathing.